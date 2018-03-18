EACS prepares for upcoming information and resource fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For five years, East Allen County Schools has been working to raise awareness for Autism. The goal of the district’s annual fair is to provide the community with both information and resources.

At the fair you’ll find craft vendor booths, information booths plus family friendly activities, including sensory activities, horseback riding, fire department, Indiana Wild and silent auction with ‘art for autism’ projects.

The goal is to have at least one canvas created by each school buildling. Students can make three sizes: 11×14, 8×10 or 12×12 canvas. They will be available for purchase the day of the fair.

People can volunteer for a 3-4 hour shift the day of the event. Volunteers get breakfast or lunch. Students can also volunteer.

T-shirts and tumblers will be available for 10 and five dollars. You can buy these in advance or the day of the event.

For a $150 dontation, companies will receive recognition in the ASD event program flyer and an art for autism canvas.

The fair is Saturday, April 14 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the East Allen Alternative/The Annex on 800 Homestead Drive in New Haven. Click here for more.