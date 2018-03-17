Young musician’s memorial fund gives school new music room

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Troy Center School received a large gift for their music program in honor of a young musician Saturday.

A team from the RockOn! Program delivered a drum set, keyboard, bass, acoustic guitars, and sound equipment for the school’s new music room.

The gift was given from the Aaron M. Stone Memorial Fund. Aaron was a drummer and loved music and after he died from a rare cancer last year, his parents created the fund to help give kids opportunities to become involved in music.

“My wife and I thought a good way to honor his memory was to let other people experience music the way he did,” said Aaron’s father, Mike Stone, “He just loved music and he loved everything about music and I think to see us do this, he would be happy and I think he is.”

The new music room will be dedicated to lessons rehearsals and music education.

The fund also awarded four students at Troy with a scholarship for weekly music lessons as well as an instrument.