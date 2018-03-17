Student-lead restaurant preps students for workforce

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) – The hospitality program at IPFW is giving students real work experience outside of the classroom. They’re required to run a fully-functioning restaurant. This year that’s Doppio Zero Rustic Italian Cusine.

Ashley Gutknecht, Jordyn Screeton and Rebecca Munoz joined First News Saturday to talk more about the program.

The class spent 5 week creating a restaurant. The main objectives of the course is to not only to be creative and open a restaurant with decent food. It is to learn how to work together as a team of managers and to come together with solutions for real world business problems encountered daily.

Students had to design the decoration, do their own marketing, create a menu, cook the menu items and much more.

Each week they must work with Gordon’s Food Services to purchase food. They food prep on Wednesday’s for their expected head count of reservations for Thursday. Then they have to service and run the restaurant on Thursdays as well and utilize a POS system and credit card devices.

They have been open now for 3 weeks. Hours are every Thursday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The course expectations consist of needing $6,000 of revenue, 32% or lower in food costs averages and 90% guest satisfaction within 10 weeks. If they do not hit one of those requirements, they automatically have a C in the course.

