Longtime city councilman Glynn Hines won’t seek re-election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Speaking at his annual State of the 6th District address Sunday, city councilman Glynn Hines announced he will not seek re-election in 2019.

Hines said his health has become a concern.

“I’m on the kidney transplant list, so I have my good days and my bad days,” Hines told NewsChannel 15 after his address at Link’s Wonderland on East Creighton Avenue.

Hines was appointed to city council in April 1999 when councilman Cletis Edmonds died. He won election in November later that year. A graduate of Central High School in Fort Wayne, he majored in history and speech and drama at Manchester College. Hines attended graduate school at Temple. He retired from Brightpoint in 2016 where he taught high school students workforce readiness and college preparation skills. He previously worked for Bank One and the Xerox Corporation.

For 19 years, Hines has been a champion for his district – mainly southeast Fort Wayne, in bringing in additional housing and business development. He was instrumental in several projects on the city’s southeast side including the Coca-Cola plant on Pontiac Street which was turned into housing, Prosterity Heights housing and retail development, and Vincent Villages. Hines was also instrumental in development of Southtown, which now boasts such businesses at Walmart and Menards.

Hines also supported the expansion of the Grand Wayne Center and Allen County Public Library. He voted in favor of downtown development, including the building of Parkview Field.

Hines, a democrat, is currently the longest tenured member on council. He and Geoff Paddock (D-5th) are the only two democrats on the nine member council.

In the 2015 general election, Hines won with more than 80 percent of the vote.