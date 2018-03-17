Indianapolis, Fort Wayne hospitals end visitor restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hospitals in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne are ending restrictions on visitors that they put in place earlier this flu season.

The Marion County Public Health Department says Indianapolis hospitals will resume their regular visitation policies on Monday. It says the number of patients visiting emergency rooms complaining of influenza-like illnesses has dropped steadily since peaking in January and February.

A joint statement Thursday from the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health, Lutheran Health Network and Parkview Health says hospitals have removed restrictions that were put in place in January. Those restrictions included limiting visitors to two per patient at one time and only if they were 18 or older.

Other Indiana hospitals also placed restrictions on visitors to limit the spread of the flu.