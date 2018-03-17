Get Green Fest turns St. Marys River green, enjoys spirit of Saint Patrick

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Firefighter’s Get Green Fest is back in Fort Wayne for another year of fun.

The all-day event includes several activities for people of all ages.

It kicked off with a “5-Kilt” run/walk through the city and will end with a the Get Green Fest event tent at 904 West Main Street.

Firefighters turned the Saint Marys River greet using an eco-friendly vegetable dye.

Other activities for the day included a Gold Coin Hunt, a Lucky Charms Eating Contest, and plenty of food, music, and drinks until midnight.

The Highland games also featured the strongest men and woman from the area doing various weightlifting competitions.

The event benefits several non-profits and charity organizations.

This year’s funds will go to Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne, Hoosier Burn Camp, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Child burn victims, and other charities.

