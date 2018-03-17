Gander Outdoors holds grand opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Gander Outdoors held it’s grand opening Saturday.

The 31,000 sq ft. store is located at 6043 Lima Road. It is in the same location as the former Gander Mountain that closed last year when the company filed for bankruptcy.

The new store features a variety of outdoor items, accessories, equipment and apparel.

For the grand opening, kids could paint fishing lures and make their own call. The Boy Scouts also held a lunch-time cookout. Customers could sign up to win gift cards.