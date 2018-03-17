Fort Wayne Civic Theatre brings Buyer and Cellar to their stage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting in the 1920’s, the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre has been a mainstay for entertainment for decades.

To bring everyone up to speed on the 2018/2019 season, Phillip Colglazier joined First News Saturday.

On stage now is Buyer and Cellar. Buyer and Cellar is a one man show, performed by actor is AJ Lorenzini. Directed by Gregory Stieber, Buyer and Cellar tells the story of a struggling actor in L.A. who takes a job working in the Malibu basement of Barbra Streisand. This outrageous comedy ponders the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs.

Presented by the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, PRICES: Adults $26; Seniors (60 and over) $22; Youth (23 and under) $10, Rated R.

The Phil will join forces with Fort Wayne Civic Theatre in this first time collaboration to celebrate the Civic’s 90th Anniversary. Fort Wayne luminaries (and Civic “alumni”) Christopher Sloan and Manna Nichols headline a cast of outstanding vocalists from Fort Wayne Civic Theatre. This evening features popular songs from South Pacific, Oklahoma!, Carousel, Cats, Evita, Phantom of the Opera, and many more.

Lineup for the next season has been annouced. It includes Disney’s Newsies, Rock of Ages, Elf The Musical, The Wedding Gift, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, and Mamma Mia!

Purchasing a season ticket is a good deal because you get 6 passes to use for any performance of any production of the season (excluding the Rogers & Hammerstein/Webber tribute). Ticket holders also get preferred seating, discounted adult guest tickets, access to the subscriber newsletter and more.

Season tickets are available online and at (260) 424-5220. Adult – $155 Senior – $130 Youth – $90. Season Flex Pass Benefits.

Tickets for Buyer and Cellar are on sale now through march 25th. Saturdays show starts at 8 p.m.