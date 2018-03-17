FAME Festival features local students’ art and music talents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Foundation for Art and Music and Education (FAME) began its FAME Festival at the Grand Wayne Center on Saturday.

The festival featured over 6,000 pieces of art created by K-8 students from 62 schools in northeast Indiana as well as a variety of choir, band, dance and drama performances.

Kids could also make crafts to take home and try out different instruments.

An Australian performer Paul Taylor also entertained festival goers with his digeridoo and stories of Australia as a part the event’s theme “Australia and Oceania.”

The event continues Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, and all children (18 and younger) are free.