Animal Care and Control opens adoption center at Glenbrook Mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Did you know you can now adopt a pet while shopping at Glenbrook Mall? When they close down a store, they figure why waste the empty space.

Better to put it to good use by letting Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control use it as a temporary adoption center.

Every Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., FWACC brings dogs, cats, guinea pigs and rabbits to the mall looking to find them a family.

“It’s really great that we have kind of a pet store out there, but they’re all adoptable pets from a shelter,” explained Holly Pasquinelli, community relations and education specialist for Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. “They’re not pets from a pet store that’s making a profit off of them. These are truly animals in need and it’s great to be able to share our mission with these people and reach new people that aren’t familiar with us.”

You can find the Glenbrook Mall adoption center on the second floor above the food court. It will remain there until Glenbrook rents the store space out to another business.