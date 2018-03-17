1A semi-state: Offensive explosion it was not, Southwood nips Blackhawk, 55-53

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday’s 1A semi-state game at Huntington North was expected to be an offensive shootout.

Blackhawk Christian entered the contest averaging 75 ppg and Southwood entered averaging 78 ppg. Blackhawk, in postseason play, averaged 88 points through five games and twice scored more than 100 points. The Braves’ average margin of victory was 45.6 points in those five games. Southwood beat five opponents by an average of 35.4 points.

Saturday’s matchup didn’t even make it out of the 50s, with Southwood edging Blackhawk 55-53.

Blackhawk had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but two missed layups sealed the Knights’ victory.

Southwood (25-3) will face Morristown (27-2) March 24 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the 1A IHSAA Boys Basketball Championship. Southwood will compete for its first-ever state title. They have never before advanced past semi-state.

.@swoodknights is going going to state state pic.twitter.com/54l9ChHJMl — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) March 17, 2018