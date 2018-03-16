Technology at Parkview making brain surgery less invasive, more effective

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The words brain surgery can send people in shock. That’s what happened to Julie VanLue. She was scheduled to get a brain tumor removed, but thanks to new technology, and an unlikely connection with her surgeon, she’s calling the whole experience positive.

Parkview Regional Medical Center is becoming a standout in the state when it comes to brain surgery. There’s a lot in the brain you can’t see with the naked eye. So, neurosurgeons have to take extreme precaution to take the least disruptive route to the problem area which may mean bigger incisions, a more invasive surgery.

Now, with new technology, surgeons at Parkview can take the most effective route to the problem area because now they can see what they haven’t been able to see.

“See all these different colors– blue, green, red,” Parkview Neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Voorhies said, referring to a digital MRI of the brain. “They’re all the white matter tracts connecting different areas to the brain.”

White matter tracts hold our ability to read, see, speak and so much more. They are not visible to the naked eye.

A machine called BrightMatter by Synaptive Medical used to mainly be in academic hospitals, but is now appearing in hospitals for patient use. Parkview is only one of two hospitals in the state to have it. The hospital got it in May. Voorhies has already performed 15 surgeries and counting with it.

“This new technology allows us to navigate the white matter tracts which is a huge step forward,” Voorhies said.

VanLue thought her life would be turned upside down when her oncologist recommended surgery for a growing brain tumor. Her doctor told her to see Dr. Jason Voorhies.

“I was so in shock when [my doctor] said [Dr. Voorhies’] name I didn’t catch his name at all,” VanLue said.

However, when recapping her diagnosis with her friends they had an idea of the doctor she was scheduled to see.

“[My friend] said ‘Oh, is it Jason Voorhies?'” VanLue said.

Many years ago, the neurosurgeon was in elementary school, and Mrs. VanLue was his music teacher.

“It was an interesting switch to neurosurgery,” Voorhies said.

Thaks to this new technology, and a very talented former pupil, VanLue’s tumor was removed in three hours, and she was out of the hospital in two days.

“I thought I’d have to go into rehab,” VanLue said. “I didn’t have to do any of that.”

“We perform fairly risky operations,” Voorhies said. “I want to provide, as a surgeon, I want to provide the least risky and least invasive options for my patients.”