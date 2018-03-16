Republican senate candidates to debate

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)- Your local election headquarters is right here. In a little less than a month, you’ll be given insider access to the candidates in Indiana’s 2018 GOP United States Senate Primary.

We are just over 7 weeks away from Indiana’s primary election… and the competition for the U.S. Senate seat is intensely competitive. Thursday, the independent, Wesleyan Media Project said an estimated $1.9 Million dollars has been spent so far on television advertising for our U.S. Senate race.

That’s the highest in the nation. It goes to show how important debate and honest dialogue is.

Republican U.S. Congressman Todd Rokita, and Republican U.S. Congressman, Luke Messer, and former Indiana state Representative, Republican, Mike Braun are all running for a spot on the Republican ticket.

Next month, the candidates will participate in a statewide debate. The topics will range from gun control and education to jobs, taxes, and healthcare to name a few.

We recently spoke to US Congressman Luke Messer about the debate.

Messer said, “We’re glad to be there when you guys conduct your debate. Frankly, I think voters will see through it if someone decides they don’t want to show up.”

U.S. Congressman Todd Rokita has also agreed to take part.

U.S. Congressman Todd Rokita explained, “I look forward to demonstrating who the real Trump Ally is here. I’m pro-life, pro second amendment, and I’m pro President Trump

Former state Representative and current businessman, Mike Braun will also be taking questions live on WISH-TV on Sunday April 15th.”

Braun said via a statement on Friday, “I am looking forward to another debate to show Hoosiers which candidate is the true conservative and political outsider. My career politician opponents continue to sling mud and offer nothing but empty talk about how they plan to fix Washington. I am the only candidate in this race who will stand with President Trump and provide real, conservative change for Hoosiers. We’re proving to Hoosiers everywhere that I am the conservative outsider who will defeat Joe Donnelly in November.”