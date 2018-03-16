Ohio Parole Board recommends condemned killer be spared

Related Coverage Board to hear Ohio death row inmate’s push for clemency

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Parole Board is recommending that a condemned killer be spared ahead of his scheduled execution next month.

The parole board’s Friday report supports arguments by the lawyer for death row inmate William Montgomery that there’s too much doubt and uncertainty about the case.

The board ruled 6-4 to recommend clemency to Republican Gov. John Kasich, who has the final say. Montgomery’s execution is scheduled April 11.

Montgomery was sentenced to die for the March 1986 shooting of Debra Ogle during a robbery in the Toledo area.

Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates says it’s up to the governor, but says it would be “very troubling” if Montgomery ever get out of jail.

His attorneys’ statement Friday said they’re pleased and “pray” that Kasich grants clemency.