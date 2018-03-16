Man sentenced to 64 years in slaying; body found in sewer

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man convicted of killing his estranged wife’s boyfriend in 2016 and hiding the body in a sewer has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.

Forty-two-year-old Scotty Irvin of Elkhart learned his punishment Thursday for the fatal shooting 41-year-old Mark Huber. Authorities say he wrapped the body in a tarp and hid it inside a sewer main at Kingsbury Fish and Wildlife Area in LaPorte County.

Irvin declined to speak on his own behalf before the sentence was issued. He’s indicated he plans to appeal the sentence.

Irvin’s attorney Jeffrey Majerek had urged the court to consider a lesser sentence than what was handed down, noting Irvin’s age, his clean criminal record up until the killing and his willingness to cooperate with police during the slaying investigation.