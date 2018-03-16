Man killed in Mercer County rollover crash

Mercer County, OHIO (WANE)- A Celina, Ohio man is dead after a rollover crash Friday afternoon.

Police were called in reference to a car accident at U.S. 127 and Brown Road around 2:40 p.m.

Police determined that a 2015 Isuzu box truck driven by 37-year-old Joshua Bruns of New Bremen was northbound on U.S. 127, and went left of center for an unknown reason.

Police say the truck struck a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 40-year-old Aaron Rose of Celina, Ohio. The impact of the crash pushed the Chevrolet through the guard rail and the vehicle rolled onto its side.

Police say Rose was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lutheran Air was called to the scene and transported Bruns to a local hospital.