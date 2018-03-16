Man convicted in brutal slaying set for release from prison

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man twice sentenced to 141 years behind bars for a brutal 1991 slaying is set for release from prison.

A Delaware County judge resentenced 44-year-old Matthew W. Stidham on Thursday to 60, 50 and 20 years for his murder, robbery and criminal confinement convictions.

The judge ordered those terms served at the same time, not consecutively.

The Star Press reports that means Stidham is eligible for near-immediate release with credit for good behavior and time served.

Stidham was 17 when he was allegedly the main participant in Daniel Barker’s murder. The 31-year-old Eaton man was beaten, stabbed 47 times and his body thrown into a river.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Eric Hoffman opposed the re-sentencing, saying Stidham and his accomplices attacked Barker “like a pack of wild animals.”

