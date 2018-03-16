Indiana OKs emergency rule to speed flood damage repairs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has approved an emergency rule that temporarily eases state licensing requirements to speed along repairs to bridges and other structures damaged by recent flooding.

The rule signed Wednesday by the director of Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is intended to expedite the repair or reconstruction of damaged bridges and culvert crossings.

It also eases licensing requirements for projects to stabilize or repair stream banks left unstable by local flooding that followed February’s heavy rains.

The rule only addresses property that falls under the DNR’s jurisdiction.

DNR officials say the rule’s use is limited to projects within Indiana counties subject to state disaster emergency declarations that were issued following February’s flooding. Projects begun under the emergency rule must be completed by March 14, 2019.