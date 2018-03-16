Gov. Holcomb adds LaGrange County to disaster emergency list

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on Friday added four counties to the disaster emergency he declared in response to widespread flooding and the damage caused by heavy rains earlier this year.

The governor’s new executive order includes Gibson, LaGrange, Vanderburgh and Vermillion counties. That’s in addition to LaPorte, Noble, Posey, Wabash, Warren, Jackson, Kosciusko, Newton, Porter, Harrison, Jasper, Ohio, Pulaski, Benton, Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Jefferson, Spencer, Warrick, Carroll, Dearborn, Elkhart, Fulton, Lake, Marshall, Perry, St. Joseph, Starke, Switzerland and White counties.

In all, 35 counties are covered by this disaster emergency declaration.

The disaster declaration means the state Department of Homeland Security can take necessary actions to provide expanded emergency services and is a step the state is required to take to request assistance from the federal government.

