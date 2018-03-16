Free Friday | Fun weekend events

Below you’ll find a list of fun, free events around the Summit City for the weekend of March 16, 2018.
Get Green Fest
Downtown Fort Wayne
Saturday
Event Tent 8 a.m.
5-Kilt Run/Walk 9:30 a.m.
River Greening 11 a.m.
Preschool Puppet Show
900 Library Plaza
Friday 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Saturday 8:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m.
ACPL Main Branch
(260) 421-1220
Irish Festival
3030 E Paulding Rd
Saturday 2 p.m.
ACPL Hessen Cassel Branch
Saturday Cinema: “Victoria and Abdul”
2201 Sherman Blvd
Little Turtle Library
Saturday 2 p.m.
PG-13