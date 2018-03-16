Free Friday | Fun weekend events

Below you’ll find a list of fun, free events around the Summit City for the weekend of March 16, 2018.

Get Green Fest

Downtown Fort Wayne

Saturday

Event Tent 8 a.m.

5-Kilt Run/Walk 9:30 a.m.

River Greening 11 a.m.

Preschool Puppet Show

900 Library Plaza

Friday 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Saturday 8:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m.

ACPL Main Branch

(260) 421-1220

Irish Festival

3030 E Paulding Rd

Saturday 2 p.m.

ACPL Hessen Cassel Branch

Saturday Cinema: “Victoria and Abdul”

2201 Sherman Blvd

Little Turtle Library

Saturday 2 p.m.

PG-13