Florida woman arrested after giving phony license to trooper on toll road

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Florida woman faces several charges after being pulled over on the Indiana Toll Road early Thursday morning.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling the westbound lanes west of the Howe/LaGrange exit when he stopped a Jeep Liberty that he had seen commit several moving violations.

While speaking with the driver, the trooper smelled the odor of marijuana and when he told her the driver’s license she had given him didn’t seem to match her appearance she insisted it was her.

The trooper called for assistance from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department and while searching the vehicle a driver’s license that matched the driver was found along with several bags of what appeared to be marijuana, a pill believed to be a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

Madesta Crary, 39, of Orlando, Florida was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license, false informing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.