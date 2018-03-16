Donations needed for residents displaced by apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Mustard Seed Furniture Bank is collected items for residents displaced by a fire at the Golfview Apartments earlier this month.

On Thursday, March 8, fire destroyed 17 households at the apartments complex across from Shoaff Park on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Twenty-six adults were displaced by the blaze.

To help them, Mustard Seed Furniture Bank is collecting furniture, linen and basic kitchenware. The organization is working with Golfview Apartments the St. Joe Township Trustees Office and the American Red Cross to collect donations from the community.

The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank will be accepting the following items to meet the needs of these resident:

Mattresses, box springs and frames

Sofas andLoveseats

Living room chairs

End and Coffee Tables

Dressers and Shelving Units under 6 feet high

Dining and Kitchen Tables and Chairs

Bed sheets and blankets

Bath towels, wash clothes, and hand and bath towels

Dish cloths

Basic Kitchenware

Pots and pans, counter-top appliances, bakeware, dinnerware and silverware

All items need to be clean, in working order and free of rips, tears, stains and animal hair.

Financial donations can be made through the website at www.mustardseedfortwayne.com or by mail to 3636 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

Material and financial donations accepted by the Mustard Seed are tax deductible and receipts are provided.

Mustard Seeds asked that no donations be left outside their building, entrances or driveway.

Additional drop-off hours at the Mustard Seed at 3636 Illinois Road to accommodate the need will be:

Friday, March 16 – 10 am to 4 pm

Monday, March 19 – 10 am to 6:30 pm

Tuesday, March 20 – 10 am to 4 pm

Wednesday, March 21 – 7 am to 4 pm

If these hours do not accommodate a donor’s schedule, please call the agency at (260) 471-5802 x103 to see if other accommodation could be arranged.