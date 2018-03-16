Deer Park Irish Pub celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Deer Park Irish Pub is hosting “Fort Wayne’s biggest Saint Patrick’s Day party” this weekend.

Officials at the pub at 1530 Leesburg Road have promised an “EVEN BIGGER” event with “bigger tents, bigger bands, even a semi trailer serving our beer!!!”

The party kicked off at 6 p.m. Friday with the carriage procession and the tapping of the first green keg.

Saturday, St. Patrick’s Day, the festivities started at 8 a.m. with green donuts and Irish lattes.

The popular keg toss was held in the afternoon followed by the Shamrock Sprint and the Peoples parade.

A U2 tribute band and a live DJ were also on hand.

On Sunday at noon, the family and pet-friendly St. Petricks event will be held.