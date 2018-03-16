Death of Fort Wayne boy ruled a homicide

Related Coverage Teen arrested in baby’s death charged with murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Friday morning the Allen County Coroner’s Office released details of an autopsy on a 5-year-old Fort Wayne boy who died March 8 after being taken to a hospital from a home on Gay Street.

The boy has been identified as Benjamin Otto McKinney Frederick and the cause of death was ruled to be Anoxic Encephalopathy due to neck compression and blunt force trauma. Anoxic Encephalopathy is when the brain doesn’t receive enough oxygen. The boy’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Frederick was found in a home located in the 1200 block of Gay Street. An investigation by Fort Wayne police is currently underway and there have been no arrests made in connection with Frederick’s death.