3 arrested after drug raid on Euclid Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit arrested three people after a raid on a home Thursday evening.

Police executed a search warrant at 3721 Euclid Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., according to FWPD Sgt. Gary Hensler.

Inside the home police found a revolver, heroin, marijuana, and narcotics trafficking paraphernalia. Hensler said in a statement officers obtained a search warrant after learning 19-year-old Carlos Ellis Jr., a man wanted on cocaine and weapons charges, was hiding at the home. Hensler said Ellis was believed to be armed, dealing drugs, and involved in criminal gang activity.

Hensler said the illegal drugs found inside the home were within reach of a 4-year-old child that lived at the home.

Ellis was arrested on initial charges of carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, and visiting a common nuisance. Ellis had outstanding warrants for cocaine possession and carrying a handgun without a license stemming from a late February investigation.

Police also arrested 29-year Detrick Brown for maintaining a common nuisance. 25-year-old Jaime Bloom was arrested on initial charges of maintaining a common nuisance and child neglect.

The Euclid Avenue home is across the street from Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Irwin Elementary School.