Alleged threat made during walkout at Fremont High School, 1 student arrested

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – The Fremont Police Department arrested a juvenile after an alleged threat made during a walkout Wednesday morning.

Fremont police said in a statement on its Facebook Page that during the walkout police were notified about a possible threat to “shoot up the school.”

Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called to the school to assist Fremont police with the investigation and provide additional assistance to ensure the safety of everyone at the school.

Students were taking part in a national walkout to remember victims of last month’s fatal Florida school shooting.

Police said during the investigation they found no credible threat regarding the safety of the building or people. Police did find enough evidence to arrest one juvenile at the school.

The juvenile was charged with misdemeanor false reporting/informing. Police said the juvenile was referred to the Steuben County Probation Department.