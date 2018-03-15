Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Valparaiso woman

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Valapraiso.

State police issued the alert Thursday around 12:30 a.m. for 81-year-old Patricia Louise Kelley.

ISP said the Valparaiso Police Department is looking for Kelley because she may be in extreme danger and require medical attention.

Kelley was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Valparaiso.

Valparaiso is located approximately 110 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

Kelley is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has gray hair and blues. Kelley was last seen driving a silver 2007 Buick Rendezvous with Indiana license plate 482APN.

Anyone with information about where Kelley is should call the Valparaiso Police Department at (219) 462-2135, or 911 immediately.