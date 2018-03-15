Some bills die, others pass as legislative session ends

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)- Promising bills dying on the vine, the clock running out of time…some say this year’s legislative session ended in chaos.

So, how did the session as a whole go?

That depends on who’s talking.

11:59pm Wednesday night…time was up…the count down…done…with work left on the table in both Houses.

State Senator John Ruckleshaus, an Indianapolis Republican said, “When you have a flurry of bills that come down at the end, people are trying to find signatures to get final compromises done, it’s not uncommon.”

Some of the bills that died Wednesday night because time ran out, include driverless vehicles, school safety, guns in schools on church property and a bill that would’ve allowed Ball State to take over Muncie Schools. In fact, Ball State University sent a letter out today calling the death of that bill “disappointing.”

In the letter, Ball State University President, Geoffrey Mearns, said, “This result is very surprising, because both the House of Representatives and the Senate had approved this bill in recent weeks by very substantial margins. Apparently, the General Assembly simply ran out of time to consider the conference committee’s report, which was virtually identical to the bills both chambers had previously endorsed.”

Mearnes also added, “This result is also disappointing because it means that, for the next several years, MCS will be governed by an emergency manager as a “distressed” public school system. I am concerned that we may have squandered an historic opportunity to change the trajectory of MCS.”

Rucklehaus said, “Some folks, I was one of them, was not very comfortable with not having some elected school board representation.”

But Republicans champion bills passed, including workforce development, education funding and opioid addiction.

Ruckelshaus said, “I think it was a success. We looked at some really good things this year.”

Some Democrats here at the Statehouse completely disagree.

State Representative, Terry Goodin, Democratic House Minority Leader said, “The session seems like a Twinkie. It fills you up, but there’s nothing of real substance or value to it.”

In a statement, Goodin also said, “This session wasn’t a complete waste. Doing something to guard against sexual harassment in government would not even have been an issue this year without the input of Democrats in both the House and Senate.”

Democratic leaders slammed the super-majority, saying nothing solid was done about redistricting reform, or Department of Child Services changes.

State Senator, Tim Lanane, the Democratic Senate Minority Leader said, “Add to the list that Indiana will remain again one of 5 states without any bias crimes legislation on the books. We just can’t seem to get it done.”

Thursday, Governor Eric Holcomb hinted at the possibility of a special session, saying in a statement:

“The General Assembly adjourned Wednesday with many accomplishments that will matter to people: Hoosiers will get training for high-demand jobs. People struggling with addiction will have more treatment options. Moms will deliver babies in hospitals equipped to meet their needs. But, there’s still work to be done. After meeting with Speaker Bosma and Senator Long, I’ll look at all that can be done to complete unfinished business—whether that’s by administrative or legislative authority, if needed.”

Governor Holcomb’s Office said he signed 32 bills on Thursday. To read each one and keep a count, click here.

According to a Senate Deputy Press Secretary, here is a short list of bills passed by the Legislature during the 2018 Legislative session:

Improving workforce development (HB 1002 and SB 50)

· HB 1002 helps skill up Indiana’s workforce by expanding eligibility for the Workforce Ready Grant, which provides financial aid for industry certification programs, and by creating a grant program to reimburse employers for the cost of training workers in high-need fields.

· SB 50 reforms Indiana’s workforce-development governance by creating the new Governor’s Workforce Cabinet to oversee state policy and to establish a statewide career coaching program for high school-age and adult students.

Additional school funding (HB 1001)

· Increases school funding to account for higher-than-expected statewide enrollment so every school in Indiana can receive the per-student funding allowed by the 2017 budget.

Fighting the opioid epidemic (SB 221, HB 1007, HB 1359)

· SB 221 phases in a requirement for doctors to check INSPECT (Indiana’s prescription-monitoring service) when prescribing opioids, so doctors can know if a patient already has another opioid prescription or has a history of abusing opioids.

· HB 1007 allows FSSA to approve up to nine new hospital-based opioid treatment programs throughout the state. Once these facilities open, every Hoosier will be less than an hour’s drive from an opioid treatment program.

· HB 1359 increases the criminal penalty for drug dealing that results in a person’s death.

Sunday alcohol sales (SB 1)

· Allows the carryout sale of alcohol from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Diploma and testing reform (HB 1426)

· Adjusts Indiana’s high-school diploma system to give students more pathways into college or the workforce, and to ensure all graduates are counted in the federal graduation rate.

· Requires Indiana to use an off-the-shelf college entrance exam like the SAT or ACT as our statewide assessment for high school, beginning in 2022.

Expanding access to computer-science education (SB 172)

· Requires every Indiana public school to offer computer science starting in 2021, to support the continued growth of the high-tech economy in our state.

Addressing the teacher shortage (SB 387)

· Helps address the ongoing teacher shortage by giving schools more flexibility to offer competitive raises to teachers in high-need subjects and new teachers, and by making it easier for individuals with strong professional backgrounds to get a teaching license. (This bill does not allow any school to hire unlicensed teachers.)

Upholding the dignity of human life (SB 340 and SB 203)

· SB 340 requires annual inspections of abortion clinics to keep bad actors out of our state, and expands Indiana’s Safe Haven Law by allowing fire stations to install “baby box” incubators with 24-7 monitoring.

· SB 203 expands Indiana’s current legal protections for unborn children so that criminal charges can be brought for the murder or manslaughter of a fetus at any stage of development (instead of after fetal viability only).

Authorizing the use of CBD oil (SB 52)

· Allows Hoosiers to buy and sell non-intoxicating hemp extract, which has been shown to have health benefits, if it has been verified to contain no more than 0.3% THC.

Reforming civil forfeiture laws (SB 99)

· Reforms Indiana’s laws on civil forfeiture – an important tool for seizing property used by criminals – in order to better balance law-enforcement needs with property owners’ constitutional rights.