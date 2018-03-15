Single vehicle crash in Fort Wayne leaves one critical

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Investigators are trying to determine what caused a vehicle to leave the road and hit a utility pole early Thursday afternoon in Fort Wayne.

According to Fort Wayne dispatch, the crash took place at around 1:15 pm in the 2600 block of East Pontiac just west of Wayne Trace.

Police believe the driver was heading west on the Pontiac roundabout and after exiting the roundabout he lost control and hit the pole. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Pontiac street was expected to be closed for a couple of hours from the roundabout to Alexander Street.