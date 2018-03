HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A barn just outside Huntington was damaged by fire Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 600 Block of West 700 North just before 7:30 p.m.

Crews on scene told NewsChannel 15 that no people or animals were hurt.

They say the barn was used to house sheep and pigs.

Firefighters say all animals were evacuated before they arrived.

The barn sustained minimal damage.