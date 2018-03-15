Purdue to lean on experience this time at NCAA Tournament

DETROIT (WANE) – Purdue has Final Four aspirations as they tip off the NCAA Tournament with a first round game against Cal State Fullerton on Friday in Detroit at 12:40 p.m. on truTV, as this time around the Boilermakers are hoping to lean on their experience.

A senior class of Vincent Edwards, P.J. Thompson, Isaac Haas, and Dakota Mathias has logged many minutes for Matt Painter over the years – and they believe it’ll help them make a long tournament run after early exits in recent years.

WANE-TV’s Andy McDonnell is in Detroit with Purdue and will have coverage of the Purdue-CS Fullerton and Butler-Arkansas games Friday during WANE’s broadcasts.