PF Chang’s to open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne is getting a P.F. Chang’s.

A spokesperson from the Asian-themed casual restaurant chain famous for its lettuce wraps confirmed to NewsChannel 15 on Thursday that a location would open in the city by the end of the year. Where, it’s not yet clear.

P.F. Chang’s Field Marketing Specialist Holly Fogel would not provide any other details about the chain’s Fort Wayne plans. She would only add that she is excited to come to Fort Wayne and dine at the P.F. Chang’s once it opens.

P.F. Chang’s operates restaurants in 40 states, including two locations in Indianapolis.