New Allen County judge sworn in

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) A new judge will take the bench at the Allen County Juvenile Center.

Governor Eric Holcomb has appointed Allen Circuit Court Magistrate Andrea Trevino to replace retired Judge Daniel G. Heath. Trevino was officially sworn in on Tuesday inside the Allen County courthouse.

Trevino was selected over current Allen County magistrates Michael Douglass and Daniel Pappas.

Trevino was first appointed magistrate in the Allen Circuit Court in August 2013. She has presided over the Allen Circuit Court Child Support Enforcement division and has handled the court’s criminal, civil, and family relations dockets, as well. Trevino launched a joint program between the Allen Circuit Court and WorkOne of Northeast Indiana to provide employment, education, and vocational rehabilitation services to child support obligors.

Heath announced in October his intentions to retire in late February 2018. The administrator of the Allen County Juvenile Center and a leader in juvenile delinquency solutions, Heath served as a civil court judge for more than 16 years. He took over administrative authority of the Allen County Juvenile Center in 2013, when Judge Steve Sims retired.