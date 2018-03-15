Leading scorer Lemon returns to Mad Ants from NBA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, announced today the return of guard Walt Lemon Jr.

Lemon Jr. signed two separate 10-day contracts with the New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 3.4 points and 1.0 assist per contest in five games with the Pelicans.

The 6-foot-3 guard won NBA G League Player of the Month in November and started every game he played in this season with Fort Wayne. He averaged 22.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals in 36 games.

The Mad Ants play the first of three consecutive home games on Friday as the Canton Charge come to town. The game will air at 7 p.m. on Facebook.