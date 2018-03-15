Holcomb’s office unveils new tool to combat opioid epidemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health care providers have a new tool to help combat Indiana’s opioid epidemic that will make it easier to access drug treatment.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration unveiled the new online platform Thursday. It allows certified addiction treatment providers to connect people with available inpatient or residential treatment beds.

Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Jennifer Walthall says the tool is like a “command center” for combating the drug crisis and will make it easy to quickly access treatment services.

Walthall says the service is provided through a partnership between the state, health services software provider OpenBeds and the nonprofit Indiana 2-1-1, which provides health care referrals.

It’s being paid for with a $10.9 million in federal funds the state received through the 21st Century Cures Act.