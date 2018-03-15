Dwenger grad Tyler Eifert signs 1-year deal with Bengals

CINCINNATI (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger grad and Fort Wayne native Tyler Eifert is staying in Cincinnati.

The free agent tight end has signed a 1-year deal to remain with the Bengals. He played the previous five seasons in Cincinnati after being drafted by the Bengals in the first round out of Notre Dame in 2013.

Eifert’s deal is reportedly incentive-laden and could be worth up to $8 million.

Eifert has been great when healthy, but has struggled with injuries throughout his career. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015, but missed all but two games last season for an injury that required back surgery.