Copper Creek and Woodfield developer requests rezoning, neighbors voice concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The crowd at an Allen County Plan Commission meeting spilled out of the room at Citizens Square Thursday afternoon.

The developer for Copper Creek, the neighborhoods planned for Huntertown, and Woodfield in St. Joe Township presented requests for zoning changes to the commission ahead of construction.

Each presentation was followed by public comment and a response by the developer.

“We believe this is appropriate,” Director of Development Strategies Ric Zehr said to the commission. “We believe it meets the comprehensive plan. It meets the argument for rezoning and the ordinance, so we ask for your approval.”

There wasn’t much feedback on the single-home neighborhoods in the works, the focus was on the planned rental duplexes including The Village of Copper Creek.

The majority of complaints came from neighbors of The Village of Woodfield along Schwartz Road. Many worried the rental properties would devalue their own properties.

“When you’re a renter, which I have been, my investment in my community was a little different than owning a house,” neighbor Todd Stoller explained.

“We should ask not what our community can do to help corporate entities, but rather, ask what corporate entities can do to help our community,” Taren Willis added.

The developer had a chance to respond.

“We vet projects and potential locations through all agencies who review this,” Zehr said. “So we don’t come in and blindly purpose something.”

The requests will be discussed at a business meeting next week before the Allen County Commissioners make the decision to rezone.