1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting outside Broadway bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man died after being shot inside an SUV outside a bar on Broadway early Thursday morning, according to Fort Wayne police.

Police were notified of a shooting around 2:41 a.m.

Officers initially responded to Van Buren Street and Michaels Avenue where the victims drove to after an incident at Dan’s Broadway Grill, 1420 Broadway.

Police said a man and woman inside the SUV were shot while in the parking lot behind the bar. A third person in the vehicle was not hurt.

The man drove north on Van Buren Street for about 1/2 mile before stopping near the bridge over the Saint Marys River. The route took them passed Saint Joe Hospital but they did not stop there.

The man died at the hospital. The woman was in good condition, according to police.

Police have not released a description of a suspect or said how many people were involved in the shooting.

Detectives were looking over surveillance video inside the bar to gather more information.

The incident is under investigation.