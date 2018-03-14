Westview looks to earn program’s fourth semi-state title

TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 2 Westview (28-1) will square off with 2A no. 6 Oak Hill (24-5) on Saturday at Huntington North High School with the 2A semi-state title on the line.

Westview has three semi-state titles in program history, the last coming during the 2013-14 season.

Coach Rob Yoder’s team beat Andrean 59-55 in last Saturday’s regional title game to advance.

Tip is set for roughly 6 p.m. on Saturday, as the Westview-Oak Hill game follows the 4 p.m. 1A contest between Blackhawk Christian and Southwood.