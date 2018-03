FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was just the way Jared McKinley had envisioned it.

He scored the game-winning goal as Summit City clinched the Class A state championship over the weekend and we are proud to honor them as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

The Panthers topped Hamilton Southeastern, Brebeuf Jesuit and Northrop to advance to the title game. They beat Homestead, 3-2.