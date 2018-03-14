Survey seeks input on improving trail system in Fort Wayne and Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Trails wants to know what area residents think about the system as a means to identify ways to improve it. There are currently 110 miles of trails in Allen County with future development in the works.

Both non-users and trail-users are invited to participate.

According to Fort Wayne Trails, Inc., the organization is a nonprofit partner and advocate for trails and acts in cooperation, but separate from, the City of Fort Wayne, Allen County, City of New Haven, Huntertown, Leo-Cedarville, Grabill, Woodburn, Monroeville, and any other municipality.

The trails that exist are owned, maintained and operated by the municipality in which it is built. Fort Wayne Trails does raise funds for trail development and contributes to projects, but the largest investment is made through local and federal tax dollars from municipal partners.

By completing the survey, participants will help Fort Wayne Trails identify ways that they can partner with local municipalities to improve the system. However, the organization cannot guarantee that changes or fixes identified will be implemented, as that will be up to each municipality.

The responses to the questions are confidential and does not ask for personal contact information within the survey. All responses will be shared with municipal partners in an aggregate data report. The survey data will be used by Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. to develop an advocacy plan.

This survey will be open until April 8, 2018, and can be found by clicking here.