Superior Lofts set to open summer 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The development of Superior Loft Apartments is moving forward and on track to open this summer. Newschannel 15 joined Mayor Tom Henry and other city leaders as the developer led a tour of the newly renovated apartments.

The site for Superior Lofts, which is located west of Allen County Jail on Superior Street, was once a manufacturing building in 1905. The building has been vacant since 2010 but will soon be renovated into an apartment and retail space.

It is being converted into 72 loft-style apartments with 21,000 square feet of commercial space and self storage units. The housing units will have a roof-top deck and community room, and a fitness center. The units have granite counter tops, large windows, high ceilings, cement columns and concrete floors.

The project cost $9.8 million and is one of the first private projects to be completed near the development of the Riverfront. It is all apart of the city’s push to get more people to move to the downtown area. So far there is a list of 59 people who are interested in moving into Superior Lofts.

Mayor Tom Henry said about 2,000 people live downtown and that number continues to grow rapidly. He has been in talks with grocery store and pharmacy chains about the prospect of moving into the downtown area. However, he said Wednesday that there aren’t enough people yet who live downtown to bring them to the area.

There are 14 different floor plans at Superior Lofts. All of them will include modern appliances and a washer and dryer. Rent ranges from $580 to $1,500.

RealAmerica began their first construction last February after having a ground breaking ceremony.

Residents interested in learning more about the apartments can click here.