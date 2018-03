FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers announced today they have recalled forward Alex Poythress from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network.

Poythress scored 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists in Tuesday’s 116-112 overtime loss at Grand Rapids.

The Mad Ants take on Canton on Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m. The game will air on Facebook.