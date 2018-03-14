FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Students at Northrop High School tried for a world record on Wednesday.

The school hosted an attempt to set a new Guinness world record for the largest game of Knockout. The previous record was 701 participants.

While a Guinness Book of World Records representative must verify potential records for authenticity, 1,122 students signed up to participate in Wednesday’s game of Knockout at Northrop.

The game started during Northrop’s 5th period and lasted through the afternoon. Students had to pay $1 to participate and proceeds from the event went to Northrop’s public service club Interact and the Community Harvest Food Bank.

Knockout is played with two basketball. With players in a single file line, one player shoots the ball and must make the shot or a subsequent shot before the next player in line makes their shot. If the second player makes the shot before the first player does, the first player is eliminated, or knocked out. The game continues until one player wins.

Photos: Northrop students try for world-record Knockout game