Komets top Royals in OT, clinch playoff spot

READING, Penn. (WANE) – Zac Larraza’s goal in overtime – his seventh scoring tally of the season – earned the Komets a 5-4 win at Reading on Wednesday night as Fort Wayne clinched a playoff spot for the 57th time in their 66 year history.

The Komets came in needing a point to clinch a playoff spot – and home ice advantage in the first round – and did that when the game went into overtime tied 4-4.

Dennis Kravchenko led the Komets with two goals while Curtis Leonard and Artur Tyanulin each lit the lamp in regulation.

Recently acquired Cam Lanigan stopped 38-of-42 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are now 41-16-0-2 on the season.

The Komets continue their road swing out east when they play at the Adirondack Thunder at 7 p.m. on Friday.