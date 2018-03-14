Komets forward Kravchenko chooses hockey over Hollywood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – These days Komets forward Dennis Kravchenko dreams of one day hoisting the Stanley Cup – but it wasn’t that long ago when he seemed more destined to win an Oscar.

Kravchenko grew up in Orange County, California and had many family friends in Hollywood. At the age of 7 his parents guided him into acting and modeling – with his big break coming at the age of 9 when he was cast as the 9-year old version of Matt Damon’s character Bob in a 2003 comedy about conjoined twins titled “Stuck on You.”

Kravchenko played the young version of Damon in flashback scenes where he was harnessed to another young actor named Colin to give the effect of the conjoined twins played by Damon and Greg Kinnear.

While he did print ads for Campbell’s Soup, T. Rowe Price, and Ross, the Farrelly Brothers movie proved to be Kravchekno’s only screen credit – as can be seen on his IMDB page. With make-up, lighting, and other cinematic elements creating a lot of down-time for actors, the rambunctious Kravchenko decided acting was not for him – he preferred the action of hockey and took to the game at a young age. When given the choice to do one or the other, the youngster choose the ice.

Kravchenko says the rejection that can go hand-in-hand with modeling and acting actually helped him prepare for life in hockey, with tryouts and playing in front of scouts similar to the auditions he remembers as a child.

Kravchenko says he also still gets royalty checks in the mail for “Stuck on You” when it airs somewhere on TV, but that those check only amount to pennies.