IPFW’s Scott, Konchar honored by NABC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Senior Bryson Scott and junior John Konchar of the Fort Wayne men’s basketball program have been named to the 2018 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District Second Team, the organization announced on Wednesday (March 14).

Scott finished the season ninth in the nation at 22.6 points per game. He is the second Mastodon during the Division I era to average 20 points per contest in a season. His 746 total points set a new program record and ranked eighth in the nation. His 202 made free throws is second in program history for a season and seventh in the country. The Fort Wayne native earned a pair of Summit League Player of the Week honors and was also named to the 2018 All-Summit League First Team.

Konchar concluded the 2017-18 campaign ninth in the nation in total steals (81) and 15th in assist/turnover ratio (2.91). He averaged 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is only the third player in the nation since 1992-93 to finish a season with more than 450 points, 250 rebounds, 150 assists and 80 steals. Konchar picked up a Summit League Player of the Week award this year and was named to the All-Summit League First Team for a third straight season.

This is Scott’s first NABC honor and Konchar’s second. Konchar was also a second team selection last season.

The duo helped the Mastodons earn a fifth consecutive postseason appearance thanks to a berth in the CIT.

District 12

First Team

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Kendrick Nunn, Oakland

Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky

Matt Mooney, South Dakota

Grant Benzinger, Wright State

Second Team

John Konchar, Fort Wayne

Jalen Hayes, Oakland

Paul Miller, North Dakota State

Lavone Holland II, Northern Kentucky

Bryson Scott, Fort Wayne