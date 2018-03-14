Former Fremont coach arrested on child seduction charges

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – A former Fremont High School coach has been arrested on five felony counts of child seduction.

Moses J. Castillo was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Steuben County Jail without bond.

He’s expected in court Thursday at 1 p.m.

A source told NewsChannel 15 Wednesday night that Castillo had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old for several years.

Castillo resigned as coach of the Eagles’ cross country and track teams in December citing personal reasons, according to an article by the Herald Republican.

Castillo was hired at Fremont in 1997 to lead the boys and girls cross country teams. In 2015, he also took over as coach of the boys and girls track teams. He is a two-time Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches 1A Coach of the Year.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Castillo. A probable cause affidavit was not immediately available Wednesday night.