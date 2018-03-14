DeKalb’s Brown one of five finalists for Miss Basketball

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – For a second year in a row Miss Basketball in the state of Indiana could go to a northeast Indiana standout, as DeKalb’s Leigha Brown was named one of five finalists for the award on Wednesday.

Homestead’s Karissa McLaughlin won the state’s top honor last season.

The other four finalists for 2018 Miss Basketball are Angel Baker of Pike, Amy Dilk of Carmel, Kaytlyn Gilbert of Heritage Christian, and Kayana Taylor of Martinsville.

The winner will be announced at the third annual IndyStar Sports Awards gala event April 29 at Clowes Memorial Hall of Butler University. IndyStar Miss Basketball, presented by the Indiana Fever, is voted on by high school coaches and media in the state.

Brown, who has signed to play at the University of Nebraska, averaged 28.0 points,11.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game for the Barons as a senior. She surpassed DeKalb legend Machelle Joseph to become the program’s all-time leading scorer.