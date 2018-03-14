Concordia Lutheran, Huntinton North High Schools organize walkouts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran High School and Huntington North High School held organized events for Wednesday’s national school walkout. A month after the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Flordia, the walkout was aimed at honoring the 17 lives lost while for advocating school safety. The walkouts started at 10:00 a.m. and lasted 17 minutes in remembrance of the 17 victims.

Some schools held students absent if they walked out. Others held moments of silence and some planned organized events.

At Concordia, the walkout included the participation of civil servants from the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the Fort Wayne Police Department, and members of the JROTC. Parents were welcomed to join in the peaceful and solemn. 600 students participated.

Prior to that, there was an assembly inside the school.

